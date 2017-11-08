HKScan Corporation Stock Exchange Release 8 Nov 2017, at 8:00 EET



Changes in HKScan's Group Leadership Team



Sami Sivuranta, MSc (Tech), has been appointed as HKScan's new EVP Operations and member of the Group Leadership Team. He will join HKScan no later than the beginning of January 2018. Sivuranta will report to President and CEO Jari Latvanen.



Sivuranta has extensive experience of production management and business development in challenging executive roles at numerous multinational corporations, most recently as Director of Business Development and Member of the Management team at Consolis in Finland and as Managing Director of its subsidiary.



Pia Nybäck has been appointed EVP, Animal Sourcing & Primary Production, and will start reporting to President and CEO. Nybäck, who has worked for HKScan since 2013, will join the Group Leadership Team as of November 8, 2017.



"Improving our operational efficiency and productivity are high-priority targets in the execution of our new strategy. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Sami Sivuranta as the new leader of this strategically critical area of our business. I would also like to welcome Pia Nybäck, who has achieved excellent results at HKScan, as a new member of our Leadership Team. Primary production and animal sourcing play a key role in implementing our Farm to Fork strategy," states President and CEO Jari Latvanen.



The current EVP Operations Aki Laiho will be leaving HKScan Corporation.



"We would like to thank Aki for the years of hard work he has given to HKScan and we wish him every success in his future endeavours", says Latvanen.



HKScan is the leading Nordic food company. We sell, market and produce high-quality, responsibly-produced pork, beef, poultry and lamb products, processed meats and convenience foods under strong brand names. Our customers are the retail, food service, industrial and export sectors, and our home markets comprise Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. We export to close to 50 countries. In 2016, HKScan had net sales of nearly EUR 1.9 billion and some 7 300 employees.



