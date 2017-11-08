sprite-preloader
IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 10% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2017

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (8 November 2017) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces its first nine months 2017 results.

Highlights

· Gross profit growth of 11% to EUR 317.9 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)
· Operating EBITA increase of 10% to EUR 123.8 million (+10% on a constant currency basis)
· Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 8% to EUR 85.5 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)
· Cash earnings per share increased by 8% to EUR 1.60
· Completion of the acquisition of L.V. Lomas, one of North America's leading speciality chemicals distributors, providing geographical presence in Canada and strengthening IMCD's position in the US

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "Our nine months results are in line with what we reported earlier this year: strong growth of EBITA and cash flow. The acquisition of L.V. Lomas closed in September and in close cooperation with the current management of Lomas, we are making good progress to integrate the business into IMCD with the goal of building a strong North American organisation."

PRESS RELEASE_IMCD first nine months 2017 results (http://hugin.info/164110/R/2147900/823846.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: IMCD N.V. via Globenewswire

