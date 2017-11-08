IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 10% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2017

Highlights

· Gross profit growth of 11% to EUR 317.9 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)

· Operating EBITA increase of 10% to EUR 123.8 million (+10% on a constant currency basis)

· Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 8% to EUR 85.5 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)

· Cash earnings per share increased by 8% to EUR 1.60

· Completion of the acquisition of L.V. Lomas, one of North America's leading speciality chemicals distributors, providing geographical presence in Canada and strengthening IMCD's position in the US



Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "Our nine months results are in line with what we reported earlier this year: strong growth of EBITA and cash flow. The acquisition of L.V. Lomas closed in September and in close cooperation with the current management of Lomas, we are making good progress to integrate the business into IMCD with the goal of building a strong North American organisation."

PRESS RELEASE_IMCD first nine months 2017 results (http://hugin.info/164110/R/2147900/823846.pdf)



