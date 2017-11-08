

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Food retailer Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income increased 54% to 362 million euros from 235 million euros last year. Earnings per share grew 45 percent to 0.29 euro from 0.20 euro a year ago.



Results from former Delhaize segments are included as of July 24, 2016.



Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations, on a pro forma basis, was 0.32 euro, compared to 0.27 euro last year.



Net sales increased 7.4% to 15.14 billion euros from 14.09 billion euros last year. Sales went up 10.9% at constant exchange rates.



Pro forma net sales decreased 1.1% on a reported basis, but increased 2.1% at constant exchange rates.



The company recorded strong sales performance in the U.S.



Further, the company announced new 2 billion euros share buy back program for 2018, following completion of the 1 billion euros program in 2017.



Looking ahead, for the full year 2017, the company confirmed its earlier guidance for underlying operating margin to be around 3.9% and reiterated our guidance of 1.6 billion euros free cash flow.



