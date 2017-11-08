Tata Elxsi Partners With BlackBerry to Accelerate Innovation in Secure Embedded Designs

BANGALORE and WATERLOO, Ontario, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tata Elxsi and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced they are partnering to help companies design and develop secure, mission-critical solutions for industries such as automotive, industrial, medical and network communication using BlackBerry QNX technologies.

Tata Elxsi will provide integration and customization services for the following embedded software solutions from BlackBerry: QNX Neutrino Realtime OS, QNX Momentics Tool Suite, QNX Hypervisor, QNX SDK for Apps & Media, QNX Wireless Framework, QNX OS for Safety, QNX OS for Medical, QNX CAR Platform for Infotainment, QNX Platform for Acoustics, and QNX Platform for ADAS.

"Tata Elxsi is excited to partner with BlackBerry as a value-added integrator. This will allow customers across industries to rapidly adopt and integrate their products and shorten the time to market," said Nitin Pai, SVP of Marketing and Strategy, Tata Elxsi. "BlackBerry's rich suite of safety-certified and secure software solutions for mission critical applications, coupled with Tata Elxsi's automotive, industrial, medical and general embedded development capabilities will enable OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to quickly design, build and deploy sophisticated and secure system level solutions."

"The explosion of connected products and mission critical embedded systems has presented a tremendous opportunity for safe, secure, and trusted software solutions," said Kaivan Karimi, SVP and Head of Sales and Marketing for BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "By using trusted BlackBerry QNX technology, companies around the world can develop safety-certified embedded systems and devices that are not just secure, but BlackBerry Secure. We are excited to partner with Tata Elxsi, and look forward to helping their customers accelerate the design, development, integration and testing of mission-critical, next-generation systems."

BlackBerry is a cybersecurity software and services company dedicated to securing the Enterprise of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BB" on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company, headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the automotive, broadcast and communications, consumer electronics and healthcare industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centers and offices worldwide.

Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. It brings together domain experience across Infotainment, Autonomous Driving, Telematics, Powertrain, and Body electronics, along with technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud and IoT. Tata Elxsi is accredited with Automotive SPICE Level 5 certification and is a member of leading consortiums such as AUTOSAR and OPEN Alliance.

