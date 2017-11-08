

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Swiss Life Group (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX) reported Wednesday that in the first nine months of 2017, fee income was 1.04 billion Swiss francs, up from 974 million francs in the year-ago period, and representing an increase of 7 percent in local currency from last year.



Group-wide premium income was 13.8 billion francs, up slightly from 13.4 billion francs a year ago. In local currency, this corresponds to an increase of 3 percent. Insurance reserves to the benefit of the company's policyholders rose 3 percent.



In its home market of Switzerland, Swiss Life achieved premium income of 7.6 billion francs, down 7 percent from 8.2 billion francs in the year-ago period.



Swiss Life Asset Managers achieved net new assets of 7.0 billion francs, up from 5.9 billion francs ast year. Third-party assets under management increased to 60.8 billion francs as at September 30, compared to year-end 2016 AUM of 49.6 billion francs.



Direct investment income was 3.2 billion francs, compared to the previous year's level of 3.3 billion francs.



The company said it continues to be confident that it will meet its 2017 financial targets.



