

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for third quarter of 2017 rose to 100.5 million euros or 0.65 euros per share from 93.4 million euros or 0.60 euros per share in the previous year.



Operating EBITDA reached 216.0 million euros, an increase of 5.3% compared with the prior-year quarter or increase 8.5% on a constant currency basis.



Sales were 2.89 billion euros, an increase of 10.4% on the prior-year period or increase of 13.9% on a constant currency basis.



Brenntag confirmed its forecast for 2017 as a whole: the Group continues to expect growth in its key performance indicators operating gross profit and operating EBITDA, with operating EBITDA still anticipated to be in the 820 million euros to 850 million euros range, before special items and assuming exchange rates remain unchanged over the period to year-end.



