

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German apartment owner Vonovia SE (DAIMF) Wednesday reported that its funds from operations or FFO 1 for the first nine months of 2017 increased 20.8 percent to 690.5 million euros from 571.6 million euros last year. FFO 1 per share rose 15.4 % to 1.42 euros from 1.23 euros last year.



Profit for the period surged to 1.21 billion euros from 278.3 million euros a year ago.



Rental income from property management grew 8.1 percent to 1.25 billion euros from 1.16 billion euros last year.



The EPRA NAV came to 19.20 billion euros as of September 30, 2017, compared to 17.05 billion euros as of December 31, 2016.



Citing the strong results, the company confirmed its forecast for 2017 as a whole and said it is positive in its outlook for the 2018 fiscal year.



The company still expects to achieve FFO 1 of between 910 million euros and 920 million euros for fiscal 2017. This is likely to put the FFO 1 around 20 % above the previous year's figure of 760.8 million euros.



Vonovia plans to propose a dividend in the amount of 1.32 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting in May 2018. This corresponds to an increase of 0.20 euro over 2016.



Further, Vonovia said it is also very confident in its outlook for 2018. The company expects its FFO 1 to increase to somewhere in the range of 960 million euros to 980 million euros, or between 1.98 euros and 2.02 euros per share.



The investment program of approximately EUR 1 billion for new construction and modernization will be continued every year and has thus doubled compared with 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX