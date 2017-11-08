ThromboGenics NV: ThromboGenics Strengthens Leadership Team - Susan Schneider, MD appointed Chief Medical Officer and Vinciane Vangeersdaele appointed Chief Commercial Officer

Press release

Leuven, Belgium - 8 November 2017 - ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR), a biotechnology company developing novel medicines for back of the eye diseases and focused on diabetic eye disease, today announced it has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Susan Schneider, MD, as Chief Medical Officer, and Vinciane Vangeersdaele as Chief Commercial Officer. Both will be members of the Company's executive team reporting to ThromboGenics' CEO, and they will operate from the Company's offices in Leuven, Belgium and Iselin, New Jersey, US.

Susan Schneider, MD, brings nearly 15 years of experience in clinical drug development to ThromboGenics. Prior to joining ThromboGenics, she was, most recently, Vice President & Therapeutic Area Head of Retina & Glaucoma at Allergan. Susan received her medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania followed by a residency in ophthalmology at the Medical College of Virginia. At ThromboGenics, Dr. Schneider will be responsible for the development and execution of the Company's global clinical and medical programs that are focused on its industry-leading pipeline of drug candidates targeting diabetic eye disease.

Vinciane Vangeersdaele has recently joined ThromboGenics as Chief Commercial Officer. Vinciane has over 15 years of experience in a variety of sales and marketing leadership roles in the global pharmaceutical industry, the latest being the Head of the Ophthalmology Franchise Europe at Novartis AG. She obtained a master degree in business engineering at the University of Mons-Hainaut. At ThromboGenics, Vinciane will be leading and developing the overall commercial strategy for the Company's recently formed global JETREA business unit, which was created following ThromboGenics regaining the full global rights to JETREA from Novartis. She will also be leading the strategic marketing activities for any new compound that emerges from the Company's clinical development pipeline, which is focused on diabetic eye disease.

Patrik De Haes, MD ThromboGenics CEO, comments: "We are very pleased to welcome Susan and Vinciane to ThromboGenics. I am convinced that their extensive experience will be crucial as we simultaneously progress our pipeline of novel drug candidates targeting diabetic eye disease and develop our commercial plans for JETREA beyond the US following our recent agreement with Novartis. With our current significant cash resources, a strong clinical pipeline and a first class executive team we are well placed to deliver shareholder value."

END

For further information please contact:

ThromboGenics

Wouter Piepers,

Global Head of Corp Coms & Investor Relations

+32 16 75 13 10 / +32 478 33 56 32

wouter.piepers@thrombogenics.com (mailto:wouter.piepers@thrombogenics.com)



Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/ Isabelle Andrews

+44 20 7282 2867

thrombogenics@citigatedewerogerson.com (mailto:thrombogenics@citigatedewerogerson.com%0d)





About ThromboGenics

ThromboGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for eye disease, with a focus on diabetic eye disease. The company's pipeline of disease modifying drug candidates is targeting the key segments of the diabetic eye disease market.

ThromboGenics' clinical pipeline consists of THR-317 and THR-409 (ocriplasmin), both of which were developed from in-house research. THR-317, a PLGF inhibitor, is in a Phase I/IIa clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, as a stand-alone or as a combination therapy with anti-VEGF treatments. A Phase IIa clinical trial is being conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of multiple doses of THR-409 to induce a total Posterior Vitreous Detachment in patients with Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR).

ThromboGenics' pre-clinical pipeline consists of THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which has resulted from research collaboration with Bicycle Therapeutics, and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which was in-licensed from Galapagos. Both are expected to enter the clinic in H1 2018.

ThromboGenics owns the global rights to JETREA (ocriplasmin), the only pharmacological vitreolysis drug approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (in the US) and vitreomacular traction (in Europe and elsewhere) in over 54 countries worldwide.

ThromboGenics is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the NYSE Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol THR. More information is available at www.thrombogenics.com (http://www.thrombogenics.com)

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of ThromboGenics in any jurisdiction. No securities of ThromboGenics may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ThromboGenics NV via Globenewswire

