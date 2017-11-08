

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) reported that its third-quarter Group share of profit improved by 42% to 481 million euros from 339 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 2.42 euros compared to 1.75 euros. Result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation rose by 7% to 1.06 billion euros on a comparable basis.



Third-quarter revenue rose 4% to 4.6 billion euros on a comparable basis. On a comparable basis, excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, revenue increased by 4%. During the third quarter, the Group's cement and clinker sales volumes grew by 2% to 33.7 million tonnes.



Chairman of the Managing Board, Bernd Scheifele, stated: 'As expected, the positive trend reversal in May led to a significantly improved development of results in the third quarter. The result for the third quarter confirms our expectations for the full year.'



