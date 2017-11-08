

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA), comprising Crédit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, Wednesday reported that its third-quarter stated net income Group share rose 36.8 percent to 1.907 billion euros.



Excluding specific items, underlying net income Group share slid 4.5 percent to 1.759 billion euros, primarily due to higher underlying effective tax rate.



For the quarter, the Group's stated revenues increased more than 11 percent to 7.885 billion euros. Meanwhile, underlying revenues were virtually stable at 7.80 billion euros.



For the third quarter, stated net income Group share for Crédit Agricole S.A. was down 42.8 percent to 1.066 billion euros, but stated revenues were up 22.4 percent to 4.575 billion euros.



