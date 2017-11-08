

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Wednesday.



The greenback reversed from an early low of 1.3176 against the pound, rising to 1.3149.



The greenback recovered to 0.9995 against the franc, 1.1587 against the euro and 1.2771 against the loonie, from its early lows of 0.9981, 1.1606 and 1.2759, respectively.



The greenback bounced off to 113.90 against the yen, from its early 5-day low of 113.64.



If the greenback rises further, it may challenge resistance around 1.30 against the pound, 115.00 against the yen, 1.02 against the franc, 1.14 against the euro and 1.29 against the loonie.



