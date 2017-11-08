

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug giant Novartis AG (NVS) reported positive topline results from the global MONALEESA-7 trial, the second Phase III trial of Kisqali, or ribociclib combination therapy in premenopausal women with advanced or metastatic breast cancer.



The company noted that the MONALEESA-7 trial met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival or PFS in premenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced breast cancer.



According to Novartis, the results demonstrated superior efficacy of Kisqali combination therapy versus endocrine treatment alone in first-line treatment of premenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer.



Kisqali is the first CDK4/6 inhibitor to be studied in a Phase III global trial exclusively focusing on premenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer.



Samit Hirawat, Executive Vice President and Head, Global Drug Development at Novartis Oncology said, 'The MONALEESA-7 trial is the first CDK 4/6 inhibitor Phase III trial designed specifically for this patient population, and we are excited that the study met its primary endpoint, which may allow us to expand the population of patients who can benefit from treatment with Kisqali.'



Novartis will present the results at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium or SABCS in December and plans to initiate discussions with regulatory authorities worldwide.



