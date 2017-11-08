

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, reported Wednesday that its nine-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA were 485.2 million euros, while prior year's EBITDAN was 480.3 million euros.



EBITDA margin was 21.3 %, while last year's EBITDAN margin was 21.9%.



Sales in the first nine months of the year were up 3.9 % to 2.28 billion euros from 2.19 billion euros a year ago.



Organic sales increased 6.5% in the first nine months of the year and 9.1% in the third quarter.



Further, Symrise confirmed its growth and profitability targets for the current fiscal year. The Group foresees to significantly outperform the relevant market in 2017, which is projected to grow at a rate of about 3 %. The company aims to operate highly profitable and achieve an EBITDA margin of over 20 % in 2017.



The medium-term targets set through to the end of the fiscal year 2020 remain fully intact, including a compound annual growth rate in the 5-7 % range and an EBITDA margin between 19 and 22%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX