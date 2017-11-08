Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

08 November 2017



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund' or the "Fund')

Monthly Net Asset Value



Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV') per share at 31 October 2017 was 197.61 pence (30 September 2017: 203.15 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 October 2017 represented by the ten largest holdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Top ten holdings Pence per share Percentage of investee equity held Hurricane Energy plc 46.1 8.0% Northgate plc 31.5 5.2% FairFX Group plc 21.0 16.4% STV Group plc 20.5 14.4% NCC Group plc 13.7 2.1% Leaf Clean Energy Co. 11.9 29.9% Ocado Group plc 9.6 0.5% Sutton Harbour Holdings plc 7.2 29.3% GI Dynamics Inc 6.1 46.6% Hansard Global plc 2.8 2.3% Total of ten largest holdings 170.4 Other investments 17.9 Cash and accruals 9.3 Total NAV 197.6

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

William Collins (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 716 000

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/James Thomas

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080