Mittwoch, 08.11.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.11.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire
London, November 7

08 November 2017

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund' or the "Fund')

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV') per share at 31 October 2017 was 197.61 pence (30 September 2017: 203.15 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 October 2017 represented by the ten largest holdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Top ten holdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc46.18.0%
Northgate plc31.55.2%
FairFX Group plc21.016.4%
STV Group plc20.514.4%
NCC Group plc13.72.1%
Leaf Clean Energy Co.11.929.9%
Ocado Group plc9.60.5%
Sutton Harbour Holdings plc7.229.3%
GI Dynamics Inc6.146.6%
Hansard Global plc2.82.3%
Total of ten largest holdings170.4
Other investments17.9
Cash and accruals9.3
Total NAV197.6

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

William Collins (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 716 000

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/James Thomas

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2017 PR Newswire