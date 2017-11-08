Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire
London, November 7
08 November 2017
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund' or the "Fund')
Monthly Net Asset Value
Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV') per share at 31 October 2017 was 197.61 pence (30 September 2017: 203.15 pence per share).
The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 October 2017 represented by the ten largest holdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:
|Top ten holdings
|Pence per share
|Percentage of investee equity held
|Hurricane Energy plc
|46.1
|8.0%
|Northgate plc
|31.5
|5.2%
|FairFX Group plc
|21.0
|16.4%
|STV Group plc
|20.5
|14.4%
|NCC Group plc
|13.7
|2.1%
|Leaf Clean Energy Co.
|11.9
|29.9%
|Ocado Group plc
|9.6
|0.5%
|Sutton Harbour Holdings plc
|7.2
|29.3%
|GI Dynamics Inc
|6.1
|46.6%
|Hansard Global plc
|2.8
|2.3%
|Total of ten largest holdings
|170.4
|Other investments
|17.9
|Cash and accruals
|9.3
|Total NAV
|197.6
For further enquiries please contact:
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
William Collins (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 716 000
www.crystalamber.com
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas
Tel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080