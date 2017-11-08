

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set to open lower on Wednesday as Chinese trade data disappointed investors and the dollar dipped amid reports that Senate Republican leaders are considering a one-year delay in the implementation of a corporate-tax cut.



Asian stocks are trading mixed after official data showed China's exports increased at a slower-than-expected pace in October.



Exports climbed an annual 6.9 percent in dollar terms, slightly below economists' forecast for an increase of 7.1 percent. Imports surged 17.2 percent from a year ago to beat estimates, leaving a trade surplus of $38.2 billion for the month.



Oil prices dipped in Asian deals after the data showed Chinese crude imports fell to their lowest level in a year.



Investors also kept an eye on the latest developments in the Middle East as rising geopolitical between Riyadh and Tehran sparked fears of a conflict.



Overnight, U.S. stocks retreated from record highs to end modestly lower as falling bond yields pulled down banking shares.



The Dow finished marginally higher, while the S&P 500 ended little changed with a negative bias and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 percent.



Closer home, the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased half a percent on Tuesday. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both dropped by 0.7 percent while France's CAC 40 index declined half a percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX