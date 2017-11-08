

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German energy company E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported that its adjusted net income for the first nine months of the current financial year was about 965 million euros, more than 50 percent above the prior-year level.



Nine-month adjusted EBIT of roughly 2.1 billion euros was slightly below the prior-year figure, but in line with expectations.



CFO Marc Spieker said, 'We're currently hard at work designing a strategy for E.ON's future growth. By early 2018, we'll define detailed targets for where and how E.ON can grow in the years ahead along with our new dividend policy and present them when we present our 2017 financial results.'



At the presentation of its half-year results in August, E.ON announced that it would use the flexibility afforded by its strengthened balance sheet and cash flow to raise its payout ratio from the current 50 to 60 percent to a minimum of 65 percent from the financial year 2018 on.



The company continues to expect the E.ON Group's full-year 2017 adjusted EBIT to be between 2.8 billion euros and EUR 3.1 billion euros and its adjusted net income to be between 1.20 billion euros and 1.45 billion billion euros.



