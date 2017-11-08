Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release November 8, 2017 at 9.00 am EET



Outokumpu Oyj announces that it will redeem 10 percent of its outstanding rated senior secured fixed rate notes (ISIN FI4000210646, OUTJO72521) on the redemption date of December 18, 2017 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes. The notes are due on June 16, 2021 and their fixed interest rate is 7.25%. The notes are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



The total nominal amount of the notes is EUR 225 million. On the redemption date, Outokumpu will pay the holders of the notes a redemption price equal to 103% for the 10% of the principal amount of each note and all accrued and unpaid interest on such principal amount in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes. As a consequence of the partial redemption, the new outstanding nominal amount of each EUR 900 note will be EUR 810 and the total aggregate outstanding nominal amount of the notes will be EUR 202.5 million.



Formal notice of redemption is being delivered to the noteholders in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes. The partial redemption will be paid automatically to the noteholders.



For more information:



Investors: Juha Hakala, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 40 533 2536



Media: Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840



