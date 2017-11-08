Wentworth Resources Limited: Wentworth Resources Limited: Invitation to Conference Call for Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

PRESS RELEASE

8 November 2017

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

("Wentworth" or "the Company")

Invitation to Conference Call for Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Wentworth is scheduled to release its third quarter 2017 Financial Results on 14 November 2017. A conference call for investors, analysts and other interested parties will be held that morning at 01.30 MST (Calgary) / 08.30 GMT (London) / 09.30 CET (Oslo).

A Q&A session will follow the presentation and information on how to submit questions to management will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. To participate to the management presentation of the results, please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the to the start time using the numbers and by referencing "Wentworth Q3 Results".

Participant Dial in Numbers:

All locations: + 44 20 3059 8125

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3059 8125

United States (Local): +1 724 928 9460

Canada (Toll Free): +1 855 318 8291

Norway (Toll Free): 800 69 940

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Wentworth Lance Mierendorf,

Chief Financial Officer lance.mierendorf@wentworthresources.com (mailto:lance.mierendorf@wentworthresources.com)

+1 403 680 8773



Katherine Roe

Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations



katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com (mailto:katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com)

+44 7841 087 230 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker (UK)

Callum Stewart

Ashton Clanfield





+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 GMP FirstEnergy Broker (UK)

Hugh Sanderson





+44 (0) 20 7448 0200 Peel Hunt LLP







Broker (UK)

Richard Crichton

Ross Allister

Chris Burrows





+44 (0) 20 7418 8900



FTI Consulting Investor Relations Adviser (UK)

Edward Westropp

Kim Camilleri





wentworth@fticonsulting.com (mailto:wentworth@fticonsulting.com)

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Crux Advisers Investor Relations Adviser

(Norway)

Carl Bachke











+47 909 808 48

