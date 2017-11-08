

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) Wednesday reported that its Group net income for nine months slid to 548.9 million euros from 791.9 million euros last year, hurt by heavy losses from hurricanes and earthquakes. Earnings per share declined to 4.55 euros from 6.57 euros.



Operating profit or EBIT for the period fell to 806.4 million from 1.19 billion euros, on account of the heavy burden of large losses.



Gross written premium for the Hannover Re Group grew 8.3 percent to 13.5 billion euros, while at constant exchange rates, growth would have reached 9.5 percent.



Net premium earned rose by 7.2 percent to 11.5 billion euros, while adjusted for exchange rate effects, the growth would have been 8.4 percent.



Looking ahead to the full year 2017, the Group now expects net income of about 800 million euros, with total gross premium growth of more than 5 percent, at constant exchange rates.



For the 2018 financial year, Hannover Re expects single-digit growth in gross premium based on constant exchange rates. Group net income is forecast at more than 1 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX