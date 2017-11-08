

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German media holding company Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) reported that its third-quarter consolidated net income declined 48.5 percent to 46.4 million euros from 90.2 million euros from last year. Earnings per share fell to 0.35 euros from 0.82 euros in the year-ago period.



However, consolidated adjusted net income for the quarter rose 19.5 percent to 74.9 million euros from 62.7 million euros last year.



EBITDA, a key earnings metric, rose 6.9 percent to 56.1 million euros from last year's 146.1 million euros.



Total revenues for the quarter grew 7.3 percent to 859.7 million euros from 801.5 million euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, Axel Springer confirmed its forecast for fiscal 2017. The company affirmed its outlook for an increase in EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share in the high single-digit percentage range, and full-year Group revenues to increase in the mid single-digit percentage range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX