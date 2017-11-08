

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported third-quarter net income of 2.94 million euros compared to 8.66 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.02 euros compared to 0.07 euros. Third-quarter revenues improved 49% to 67.46 million euros from 45.17 million euros, previous year. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 125% year-over-year.



In the first nine months of 2017, Group revenues grew to 170.9 million euros, an increase of 42% compared to the same period of 2016. Net income per share was 0.09 euros, flat year-over-year. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased substantially by 65% in the first nine months of 2017 mainly impacted by expenses of Cyprotex and approx. 1.5 months of Aptuit and M&A-related expenses as well as an increased SG&A headcount in response to company growth.



For fiscal 2017, the company confirmed all elements of its financial guidance.



