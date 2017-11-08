



TOKYO, Nov 8, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it succeeded in 12-channel MMT (MPEG Media Transport) transmissions of 8K video using fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology during a test conducted on November 1 at its Yokosuka R&D center in collaboration with Sharp Corporation.Transmission of compressed 8K video, the next generation of ultra-high definition video, requires a data rate of 80 Mbps on average per channel. In the case of current LTE mobile technology, it is difficult to achieve such a data rate for the stable, multiple-channel transmission of 8K video. In the recent test, however, ultra-high speed, large-capacity 5G communications using MMT technology successfully transmitted stable multi-channel 8K video with a high bit rate to multiple devices.Radio waves for wireless communications are constantly influenced by obstacles such as buildings, trees and terrain, and well as reflective objects, so reception errors are inevitable. In the recent test, however, an 8K video receiver with error detection/correction function was used in additional to error correction performed in the wireless layer of the 5G wireless transmission equipment, enabling the 8K video to be displayed with minimal disturbance.DOCOMO provided the 5G wireless system and video content while Sharp provided the ultra-high definition video transmission/display environment using 8K decoders and 8K displays. Also, the Japan Broadcasters Association supported 8K video encoding and MMT encoding.The successful results of the test will be exhibited during an event, Mietekita Chotto Saki no Mirai (A Peek into the Near Future), which will be held at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan) from November 9 to11.Going forward, DOCOMO plans to further test 8K video transmission via its 5G system, targeting commercial services for sports, surveillance, etc. that would deliver high-definition video with MMT-enabled synchronization to diverse devices and displays.About SharpSharp Corporation is a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics. As a leader in LCDs and digital technologies, Sharp offers one of the world's broadest and most advanced lines of consumer electronics, information products and electronic components, while also creating new network businesses. Sharp Corporation employs 42,861 people around the world (as of June 30, 2017) and recorded consolidated annual sales of 2,050,639 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.For more information, please visit: New windowhttp://sharp-world.com/index.html.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.