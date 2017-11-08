

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax surged to 118.3 million pounds from 25.1 million pounds in the same period last year. Basic earnings per share rose to 5.2 pence from 1.0 pence a year ago.



Profit before tax and adjusted items was 219.1 million pounds, down from 231.3 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 10.7 pence, compared to 11.5 pence last year.



Group revenue for the half year rose 2.6 percent to 5.13 billion pounds from 4.99 billion pounds a year ago.



Further, the company announced an interim dividend of 6.8 pence, level year-on-year. This will be paid on 12 January 2018 to shareholders on the register of members as at close of business on 17 November 2017.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects to open 80 new Simply Food stores, half of which will be owned, results in space growth of 5 percent.



For the full year, the company now expect to deliver growth in Clothing & Home gross margin of between 25 and 75 basis points. As a result of increased input costs and higher promotions in the first half, the company now expects a decrease in Food gross margin of between 75 and 125 basis points.



Marks & Spencer said that Helen Weir, Chief Finance Officer, has informed the Board of her desire to pursue a plural career. Helen will continue as CFO until a suitable successor has been found. The company confirmed that it has started a search to find a replacement for Weir.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX