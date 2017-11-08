Affecto Plc - Stock Exchange Release, 8 November 2017 at 9:35, Helsinki



SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE APPOINTED FOR THE ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS CONCERNING THE REDEMPTION OF MINORITY SHARES IN AFFECTO PLC



As announced by Affecto Plc ("Affecto") on 10 October 2017, CGI Nordic Investments Limited ("CGI Nordic"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Group Inc., has submitted an application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce to initiate redemption proceedings regarding minority shares in Affecto. CGI Nordic has thus commenced the arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended) ("Companies Act") in order to acquire all the shares in Affecto.



As a result of the application filed by CGI Nordic for the initiation of the arbitration proceedings, the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has petitioned the District Court of Helsinki for the appointment of a special representative referred to in Chapter 18, Section 5 of the Companies Act. A special representative looks after the interests of Affecto's minority shareholders during the redemption proceedings.



In its decision on 7 November 2017, the District Court of Helsinki has appointed CPA Rabbe Nevalainen to act as the special representative.



