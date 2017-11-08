Songa Offshore SE: Songa Offshore SE: October fleet update

Songa Equinox achieved an operating efficiency of 67% and an earnings efficiency of 65% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. The rig recorded 10 days off day rate related to planned repair and maintenance and activities related to the Continuous Class Program.

Songa Endurance achieved an operating efficiency of 65% and an earnings efficiency of 63% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. The rig recorded 10 days off day rate related to planned repair and maintenance and activities related to the Continuous Class Program.

Songa Encourage achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 97% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.

Songa Enabler achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 94% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway, as well as started on a sublet to Aker BP. The earnings efficiency reflects extended periods on moving and stand-by rates.

Songa Delta, Songa Dee and Songa Trym are stacked and marketed for new employment.

8 November 2017

Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Songa Offshore SE via Globenewswire

