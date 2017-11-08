

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon plc (PSN.L), in its third quarter Trading Statement covering the period from 1 July 2017 to 7 November 2017, said that Enquiries received from customers, including website traffic, have been running in line with the elevated levels of last year despite the Group's total sales outlet numbers being about 10% lower over the autumn period to date.



The Group's total sales rate per site in the period since the company reported half year results has been in line with the prior year, which was 14% ahead of 2015 due to particularly strong sales post the 2016 EU Referendum.



The company is now fully sold up for the current year and have about 909 million pounds of forward sales reserved beyond 2017, an increase of 10% on the same point last year. Pricing remains firm across regional markets.



The Group opened 95 new sales outlets in the first half of the year and has launched a further 61 through the second half to date. Management has made good progress with construction on new sites and the company anticipates opening about 45 additional sales outlets during the remainder of the year. The company plans to open a new regional operating business near Ipswich in Suffolk on 2 January 2018, bringing the number of house building businesses in the Group to thirty.



Persimmon noted that Consumer confidence is resilient and mortgage lenders remain keen to compete for new business, with mortgage approvals for the third quarter being about 8% ahead of last year. Mortgage interest rates remain very attractive, particularly for first time buyers taking advantage of the Government's Help to Buy scheme.



The Group is likely to hold increased cash balances at 31 December 2017 subject to the timing of further land investment, compared to 1.12 billion pounds at 30 June 2017.



