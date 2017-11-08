

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Electric utility SSE plc (SSE.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax was down 40.4% to 402.2 million pounds from prior year's 675 million pounds.



Reported earnings per share fell 43.9% to 29.8 pence from 53.1 pence a year ago.



For the first half, adjusted profit before tax was 409.6 million pounds, compared to 475.8 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 31.2 pence, compared to 34.2 pence a year ago.



Adjusted operating profit declined 8% to 586.2 million pounds.



Revenue for the first half increased to 12.18 billion pounds from 11.26 billion pounds last year.



Further, the company said its Board is recommending an interim dividend of 28.4p per share, to which a Scrip alternative is offered, an increase of 3.6%.



For the 2018 financial year as a whole, SSE expects to report earnings per share at a level which is at least in line with the current consensus of sector analysts' forecasts of 116 pence.



The company also targets an annual increase in the full-year dividend that is at least equal to RPI inflation.



