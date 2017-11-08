Affecto Plc - Stock Exchange Release, 8 November 2017 at 9:45, Helsinki



AFFECTO PLC ANNOUNCES FURTHER INTEGRATION INITIATIVES



Further to the completion of its voluntary tender offer, CGI Nordic Investments Limited ("CGI Nordic"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Group Inc., owns approximately 96.67 per cent of all the shares and votes in Affecto Plc ("Affecto") which are not owned by Affecto or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries. In connection with the above, and as previously announced, a number of integration initiatives have been implemented:



-- Affecto's Chief Executive Officer Juko Hakala, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Iikka Lindroos and Chief Financial Officer Martti Nurminen decided to leave Affecto and Heikki Nikku was appointed as the Managing Director, Tapio Volanen as the Deputy Managing Director and Charles Gill as the Financial Director of Affecto.



-- CGI Nordic has initiated redemption proceedings for the remaining Affecto shares under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended).



-- At an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 30 October 2017, Francois Boulanger, Heikki Nikku and Charles Gill were elected as the three sole members of the board of directors.



Affecto has determined to undertake additional integration initiatives aimed at reducing organisational complexities, including the establishment of business outsourcing arrangements, whereby Affecto's business operations and support functions are outsourced to certain entities of the CGI group operating in the same jurisdictions. The establishment of such outsourcing relationships is currently intended to be implemented in Finland and Sweden. After the implementation of such relationships, the relevant Affecto subsidiaries will continue their current business operation in the form of outsourced services from the relevant CGI subsidiary under a separate contract.



It is also anticipated that mergers would eventually be implemented in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Poland thereby consolidating the operations of Affecto subsidiaries in each of these jurisdictions with those of the relevant entities of the CGI group.



These initiatives are scheduled to take effect at the earliest at the end of November, with most of them becoming effective towards the end of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, after all necessary legal requirements have been fulfilled.



Affecto Plc



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Heikki Nikku Managing Director heikki.nikku@cgi.com tel. +358 400 500 782



Jarkko Virtanen Director, Marketing and Communications jarkko.virtanen@cgi.com +358 40 759 3603



AFFECTO



Affecto is a Northern European full-stack data house with expertise in data intensive technologies. Their expertise ranges from enterprise information management to artificial intelligence. Affecto creates business value for its customers by helping them become data driven, thus transforming their businesses. Affecto has long term, committed customer relationships with a large number of essential Northern European companies as well as public institutions. Affecto has a local presence with 18 offices forming a powerful grid, and is a unique home for its 1000+ employees.