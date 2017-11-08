08.11.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: voestalpine (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) voestalpine delivered a solid quarter driven by a good performance in Steel and High Performance Metals. Metal Engineering booked EUR 15mn impairment for a small wire rod activity. - Reasons for the sequentially EBIT decline are lower seasonal demand (holidays), some scheduled repair standstills and a three-week outage of the DRI production in Texas. Concerning the full year outlook voestalpine remains vague and guided, unchanged, for a substantially positive development in sales and EBIT. We expect comments...

