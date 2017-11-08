

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc (CAPC.L) confirmed that it remains in discussions with the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham to bring forward an enhanced masterplan for the Earls Court Opportunity Area. An enhanced masterplan would seek to deliver an increased number of homes across all tenures throughout the wider Earls Court Opportunity Area.



Capco noted that, in the event that an enhanced masterplan does not progress or agreement is not reached, the Conditional Land Sale Agreement, a binding agreement in relation to the Estates, will remain in place.



