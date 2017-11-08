

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 07-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,725,533.31 11.6485



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 31,174,674.28 15.865



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 869,481.19 19.2568



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,664,065.57 18.2188



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 07/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,727,503.18 10.8083



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4525000 USD 48,905,365.06 10.8078



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3145000 EUR 42,260,931.74 13.4375



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 308,692.11 14.6996



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,239,054.31 17.3052



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,688,667.55 17.4657



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 210010 GBP 2,463,116.85 11.7286



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 65,585,169.04 18.0179



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2030000 USD 40,499,988.98 19.9507



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 58,963,639.08 18.255



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,855,714.54 15.3716



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 07/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,615,077.77 15.5296



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,802,522.15 16.8827



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,427,198.12 19.8222



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 211000 EUR 3,702,122.20 17.5456



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 21,087,595.79 11.1575



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,365,193.83 19.5



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 07/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,825,625.42 20.0399



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,098,310.82 20.3932



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 07/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,388,679.97 18.073



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,647,592.17 18.0723



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 07/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,821,306.09 13.8809



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 6,164,193.80 20.4621



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,786,363.70 17.5209



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,883,028.16 11.8439



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,721,295.30 20.4248



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13650000 USD 239,352,202.01 17.535



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 315000 USD 5,905,226.11 18.7467



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,342,067.71 5.6626



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 34,936,563.17 19.1959



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,066,384.52 16.4059



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,895,548.49 14.5811



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,486,311.04 18.3495



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 07/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 323,999.94 20.25



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,341,071.55 20.5426



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 780000 USD 15,437,683.21 19.7919



