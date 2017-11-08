

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc. (TLW.L) said Wednesday that it continues to make good operational and financial progress. The company raised its West Africa 2017 net oil production forecast, citing strong production performance from both TEN and Jubilee.



In a trading update for the period from 27 July to 8 November 2017, Tullow said that it has revised upwards its full year 2017 West Africa net oil production guidance, including production-equivalent insurance payments, to a range of 85,000 to 89,000 bopd from the prior range of 78,000 to 85,000 bopd.



Further, the company reduced its 2017 capital expenditure guidance to $0.3 billion net of accrual reversals, following a reduction of approximately $60 million made across the Group's East African assets.



The company expects to generate full-year free cash flow of around $0.4 billion.



Tullow Oil noted that the TEN FPSO commissioning has been completed and 2017 gross production is now expected to exceed guidance of 50,000 bopd following higher rates in the second half of the year.



The Greater Jubilee Full Field Development Plan approval received from the Government of Ghana and drilling is expected to commence in 2018.



