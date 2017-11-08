Grant Thornton today announced further expansion with the launch of the Grant Thornton Cameroon member firm and key additions in Poland.

Cameroon

The Grant Thornton Cameroon member firm was created through the addition of two leading firms in the region.

FAA Tax Legal, will change its name to Grant Thornton Tax Legal, and will be led by Jacques Bakelak. The firm brings three additional partners and 20 professionals and administrative staff based in the Cameroon economic capital, Douala.

AGM Cameroun, will change its name to Grant Thornton Audit Advisory, and specializes in public accounting, auditing and advisory. Led by Emmanuel Nack, four additional partners and 10 professionals and administrative staff are based in Douala.

The two firms will operate as Grant Thornton Cameroon, one global partner group. Both firms will be located in the same premises in Douala, with an additional office in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon.

Poland

Grant Thornton Poland acquired Edisonda, a digital user experience (UX) studio. With 30 researchers, graphic designers and front-end developers who specialise in user-centred design methodology to deliver customised digital tools, the award-winning studio has worked with major brands including Allianz, Auchan, Autodesk, BNP Paribas, Danone, ING, Renault and Visa.

Additionally, three partners and a team of specialists from F5 Consulting have joined Grant Thornton Poland. This addition will strengthen the firm's capability in business consulting, particularly in management consulting, corporate finance and project management.

"Grant Thornton" refers to the brand under which the Grant Thornton member firms provide assurance, tax and advisory services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms, as the context requires.

