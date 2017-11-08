OneTrust Customer, Allianz, Wins Global Privacy Innovation Award

Leading Financial Services Company Allianz Receives 2017 HPE-IAPP Privacy Innovation Award for Innovative Privacy Operations Programme, Including Use of OneTrust Software

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust customer, Allianz Group, a global financial services company with 83 million customers and operations in over 70 countries, was today awarded the 2017 HPE-IAPP Privacy Innovation Award at the IAPP Europe Data Protection Congress in Brussels. Allianz is recognised for its innovative privacy operations programme, and its use of the OneTrust privacy management software, in order to implement accountability and compliance ahead of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

In recognising Allianz as the most innovative privacy operations programme of the year, the IAPP's judging committee considered a series of criteria, including: Level of Innovation, Breadth of Adoption, Revenue and Probability, and Proportion of Customers Impacted.

"The HPE-IAPP Privacy Innovation Awards spotlight unique programs and services in global privacy and data protection. Allianz has been honored as a fine example of the best our field has to offer,"said IAPP President and CEO J. Trevor Hughes.

Allianz's collaboration with OneTrust to implement and scale the privacy operations program was highlighted in two key areas in the nomination, the first being the OneTrust technologies assistance in scaling the Allianz program:

"The ... innovative aspect is Allianz's use of emerging technologies in the IAPP ecosystem to scale and operationalize their program's overall structure. Given this complex structure, Allianz mapped their program into OneTrust's privacy management software and implemented a central framework which takes derogations into account."

The second is OneTrust's ability to support Allianz with internal training in the use of OneTrust:

"Allianz reinforced [DPO] training and coordinated a city-by-city roadshow to further drive adoption of these concepts."

Sponsored by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and issued by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the world's largest information privacy community and resource with more than 32,000 members in over 100 countries, the Innovation Awards recognise unique programmes and services in global privacy and data protection in the private and public sectors.

Regarded as one of the world's largest data controllers and processors, Allianz's significant brand presence requires efficient operations and innovations to tackle privacy challenges and regulations.

"Allianz is honoured to receive this esteemed award for our innovations in privacy operations," said Allianz's Group Chief Privacy Officer Dr. Philipp Raether, CIPP/E, "We would like to thank the IAPP for recognising the transformative nature of Allianz's privacy programme ahead of the GDPR, as well as OneTrust for its partnership in Allianz's privacy program."

The 2017 HPE-IAPP Privacy Innovation Award was announced during a special breakout session at the IAPP's Europe Data Protection Congress in Brussels, Belgium on 8 November 2017. Allianz's Dr. Raether, accepted the Innovation Award on behalf of the company.

"Congratulations to the Allianz team on the prestigious award! Allianz has done exceptional work in privacy program management, and I am proud of the partnership that Allianz and OneTrust have established in supporting the program," said OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP), Kabir Barday, CIPP US/E, CIPM, CIPT. "The IAPP's acknowledgement of Allianz and their use of OneTrust as part of the innovation award is great validation of our privacy management software solution and approach to supporting our customers."

To learn about Allianz, visit Allianz.

To learn about OneTrust's privacy management software, or to request a live demo, visitOneTrust or emailInfo@OneTrust.com.

For more information about the HPE-IAPP Innovation Awards, visit IAPP or email Awards@IAPP.org.

About OneTrust

OneTrust's privacy management software is used by more than 1,500 organisations to comply with data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR and ePrivacy (Cookie Law).

The multi-lingual software is deployed in an EU cloud or on-premise, and is based on a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, and automated workflows used together to automatically generate the record keeping required for an organisation to demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors.

OneTrust helps organisations implement GDPR requirements, including: Data Protection by Design, Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA / DPIA), Vendor Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Consent Management, ePrivacy Cookie Compliance, Data Subject Access, Portability, and Right to Be Forgotten.

Backed by the founders of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) and AirWatch ($1.54B acq. by VMware), OneTrust is co-headquartered in London, UK and Atlanta, GA with a fast-growing global team of privacy and technology experts surpassing 200 employees.

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with more than 86 million retail and corporate customers. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life, and health insurance to assistance services, credit insurance, and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing over 650 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers while its asset managers Allianz Global Investors and PIMCO manage an additional 1.4 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to its systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in its business processes and investment decisions, Allianz holds a leading position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2016, over 140,000 employees in more than 70 countries achieved total revenues of 122 billion euros and an operating profit of 11 billion euros for the group.

About IAPP

The International Association of Privacy Professionals is the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. Founded in 2000, the IAPP is a not-for-profit organisation that helps define, support and improve the privacy profession globally.

