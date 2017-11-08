UK Startup MedShr Wins Best Health and Wellbeing Product in World Summit Awards 2017

LONDON, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MedShr is one of 40 winners in the World Summit Awards, showcasing global best practices in digital innovation with an impact on society.

MedShr - the app and platform for the medical community, has been selected as the top UK digital innovator in the health and wellbeing category at the World Summit Awards. A Grand Jury of ICT experts evaluated almost 400 submissions from 180 member states. The winners of 2017 were recognised for enabling civic engagement, contributing to an open knowledge society, and helping to make education fun and inclusive.

"With the WSA we recognize innovation of tomorrow already today. This year's winners are an excellent selection of this momentum, matching local solutions to local needs, with global relevance. WSA highlights the diversity and excellence in digital content with impact on society," says WSA Chairman Peter A. Bruck

"It is a privilege to have been selected as the UK winner in the health and wellbeing category. We'd like to thank the WSA Grand Jury who worked long evenings evaluating the valuable work of all the candidates," says Founder and CEO of MedShr, Consultant Cardiologist Dr Asif Qasim.

Andy Favell, UK Expert WSA Awards says: "With independent experts submitting the best their nation has to offer, the competition is more intense than awards where companies nominate themselves. Thus, there's no better endorsement of the exemplary digital service that MedShr provides than a WSA award." MedShr is joined by two other winners from the UK; Micro:bit, an organisation enabling children to gain digital skills, and Defenders of the Earth, the campaign from Global Witness highlighting murders of environmental activists.

MedShr will receive the award in front of UN representatives, ICT ministries and the private sector at the World Summit Global Congress in Vienna in 2018.

MedShr also won Facebook Start's Social Good App of the Year Award in 2016.

About MedShr

MedShr is an app and platform for the medical community to share and discuss clinical cases. To date, there are over 350,000 members on MedShr engaged in active learning through case discussion.

About the WSA

The World Summit Award is a global initiative within the framework of the United Nations World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS). WSA is the only ICT event worldwide, that reaches the mobile community in over 180 countries.

