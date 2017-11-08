Neo Industrial: Correction to Managers' Transactions Neo Industrial Plc: Correction to Managers' Transactions released on November 8, 2017 at 9 AM.



____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Koskinen, Jukka Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



Issuer: Neo Industrial Oyj LEI: 743700TSB08BO83SJR33



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700TSB08BO83SJR33_20171107223850_2 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2017-11-03 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009800296 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details (1): Volume: 199 Unit price: 5.34 EUR (previously reported 3.34) (2): Volume: 2,881 Unit price:5.35 EUR (previously reported 3.35)



Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 3,080 Volume weighted average price: 5.34935 EUR (previously reported 3.34935)



Hyvinkää, November 8, 2017



Neo Industrial Plc Ralf Sohlström Managing Director



FURTHER INFORMATION: Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 770 2720



