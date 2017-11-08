Maxtech Ventures Inc.: Maxtech Announces Positive Mn Research after Site Visit in Goias, Brazil

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF), ("Maxtech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that after a site visit, it is moving forward with further research on a potential asset located in the state of Goias, Brazil due to positive indications of potential manganese deposits.

Maxtech in conjunction with Maringá Ferro-Liga, is planning to return to the Raimunda, Cavalcante claim in northern Goias for further due diligence. The Company signed a letter of interest on the existing mining operation as previously released on September 12th 2017. Initial results of the visit were positive and warrant further research activities. The exploration team from Maringá indicated that there was manganese mineralization visible in sieved stockpiles and they recommended further fieldwork to ascertain the potential resource of the site.

Peter Wilson, CEO of Maxtech said "Although the rainy season has begun in Brazil, it is a good time to expand research on new manganese claims and potential acquisitions. We are committed to make Brazil our base in South America while teaming up with Maringá. We are fortunate to have such an engaged and experienced strategic partner who we hope to be our key off-take partner both in Brazil and throughout the South American region."

Additionally, Maxtech Ventures Inc. announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 by the issuance of units priced at $.30 per unit, each unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of one year at an exercise price of $.40 per share. The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiration period in the event the Company's shares trade on a recognized exchange at more than $.60 for a 14 day period, which will include days where no shares trade, after a period that is four months and a day from the issuance of the Warrants.

The Company has issued 3,000,000 million options at $.30 per share to certain officers, directors and consultants, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

About Grupo Maringá

Founded in 1946, Grupo Maringá now has over 2,000 employees with over USD $200 million in 2016 revenues. The Maringá companies are located in the states of Paraná and São Paulo. They produce sugar cane, sugar, ethanol, energy and manganese alloy. Maringá Ferro-Liga S.A. is a subsidiary of Grupo Maringá and is located in Itapeva, State of São Paulo. It is the second largest manganese ferroalloy producer in South America, producing high quality silico-manganese and high-carbon ferromanganese.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

For additional information see the Company's web site at http://www.maxtech-ventures.com

Email to info@maxtech-ventures.com

Phone: 604-484-8989

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE: Maxtech Ventures Inc.