DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial
Reports
VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report
2017-11-08 / 08:53
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q3
German:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/de/2017/verbund-zwischenbericht-q1-3-2017-deutsch.ashx
English:
https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/fin
anzpublikationen/en/2017/verbund-interim-report-q1-3-2017-englisch.ashx
Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.verbund.com
