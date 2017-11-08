InflaRx, the biopharmaceutical company developing new therapeutics in the terminal complement space, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,667,000 common shares at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per common share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $100 million. In addition, InflaRx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,050 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the common shares are being offered by InflaRx. The shares are scheduled to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on November 8, 2017 under the ticker symbol "IFRX." The offering is expected to close on November 10, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2017. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808 7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About InflaRx: InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108005670/en/

Contacts:

InflaRx GmbH

Prof. Dr. Niels C. Riedemann CEO

Email: info@inflarx.de

Tel: +49-3641-508180

or

MC Services AG

Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Loeser

Email: inflarx@mc-services.eu

Tel: +49-89-210 2280