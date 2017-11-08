

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday as geopolitical worries resurfaced in the Middle East and commodity prices weakened after the release of Chinese trade data.



Media reports suggesting that U.S. Senate Republicans are considering delay in the implementation of corporate tax cut by a year also weighed on markets.



The dollar fell against the yen while oil prices dipped after data showed Chinese crude imports fell to their lowest level in a year.



Chinese shares gave up earlier gains to end on a flat note as traders digested mixed trade data. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,415.46 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.3 percent at 28,906 in late trade.



Government data showed that Chinese exports climbed an annual 6.9 percent in dollar terms, slightly below economists' forecast for an increase of 7.1 percent. Imports surged 17.2 percent from a year ago to beat estimates, leaving a trade surplus of $38.2 billion for the month.



Japanese shares finished on a mixed note as escalating tensions between OPEC members Saudi Arabia and Iran helped spur demand for yen. The Nikkei average slipped 23.78 points or 0.10 percent to end at 22,913.82, while the broader Topix index rose 0.24 percent to 1,817.60, a near 11-year high.



Exporters closed mostly higher, with Canon, Toyota Motor, Panasonic and Sony rising 2-3 percent. Falling bond yields kept banks and insurers under selling pressure. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial declined 0.9 percent while T&D Holdings ended down over 2 percent.



Australian shares erased early losses to finish marginally higher after the release of strong quarterly earnings from Commonwealth Bank of Australia.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed largely unchanged at 6,016.30 after rising as much as 1 percent the previous day to scale a near 10-year high. The broader All Ordinaries index also finished flat at 6,089.10.



Commonwealth Bank of Australia rallied 2.7 percent after the lender posted solid first-quarter results, helped by increased home lending and lower bad debt charges.



Miners Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, South32 and Fortescue Metals Group dropped 1-3 percent after base metals prices fell sharply on Tuesday.



Energy stocks such as Origin Energy, Woodside Petroleum and Beach Energy lost 1-2 percent on profit taking after recent sharp gains.



Ardent Leisure shed 2.1 percent as its chief executive Simon Kelly resigned, after only six months in the job. Building materials supplier James Hardie Industries fell 1.5 percent after an acquisition announcement.



Seoul markets closed a tad higher, led by gains in tech stocks. The benchmark Kospi inched up 6.96 points or 0.27 percent to 2,552.40, with both Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix ending up around 1 percent. Steelmaker Posco lost 2.3 percent.



New Zealand shares fell as dairy companies such as A2 Milk and Synlait continued to succumb to selling pressure amid a slide in dairy prices at the latest global dairy auction. The benchmark S&P NZX-50 index slid 9.25 points or 0.11 percent to 8,040.42.



The Taiwan Weighted eased 0.2 percent after mixed data releases. Taiwan's exports grew at a weaker pace in October, official data showed today while the country's consumer price inflation decreased for the first time in eight months in October, defying economists' forecast for a further rise.



Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia and Malaysia were down between 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times index was trading marginally higher.



U.S. stocks retreated from record highs to end modestly lower overnight as rising geopolitical between Riyadh and Tehran sparked fears of a conflict.



The Dow finished marginally higher, while the S&P 500 ended little changed with a negative bias and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 percent.



