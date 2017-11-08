Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Cherkizovo Group (CHE) Cherkizovo Group: Notice of IFRS financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2017 08-Nov-2017 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notice of IFRS financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2017* *Moscow, Russia, - November 8, 2017 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, will announce its IFRS financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2017 on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.* For more information please visit http://www.cherkizovo.com [1] or contact Anatoliy Vereschagin Managing Partner Progress Communications Agency +7 965 334 34 34 av@progresspr.ru ISIN: US1641452032 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CHE LEI Code: 2534005AEG6WJ1WNUF73 Sequence No.: 4820 End of Announcement EQS News Service 626135 08-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4b23a144f425936dbdec548cd907e59a&application_id=626135&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 08, 2017 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)