Rising Healthcare Spend and Increase in Surgeries Drive Demand for Global Surgical Gloves, finds Frost & Sullivan

Technological advancements and the continued emphasis on improving quality standards will drive growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Science team

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2 percent from 2015 to 2020, the global surgical gloves market provides immense opportunities for penetration and growth. Asia-Pacific is driving the expansion of surgical gloves, largely due to rising healthcare spending and increase in total annual surgeries. Global growth is boosted by improved economic conditions and a greater focus on healthcare by administrators in key developing economies such as China, India and Indonesia.

An increase in use of latex gloves and gradual shift toward non-powdered and synthetic gloves will drive volume growth in emerging economies. Investment in research and development is vital for manufacturers to remain competitive, command a higher premium, differentiate themselves, and sustain higher margins in a commoditized ecosystem.

Frost & Sullivan's market insight, "Global Surgical Gloves Market, Forecast to 2020," part of Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Science Growth Partnership Service program, finds that surgical glove volumes are expected to register a CAGR of 8 percent from 2015 to 2020, reaching a total volume of almost 3 billion pairs in 2020. The market insight covers key trends, drivers, restraints, technology and material developments, country snapshot, value chain dynamics, market size and forecasts. The competitive landscape and company profiles of players such as Ansell, Cardinal Health, Molnlycke, Sempermed, and Aspion are provided.

Click here for complimentary access to more information on this analysis

"End users are becoming more aware of quality standards and are adopting double-gloving and changing gloves during surgical procedures to mitigate infection and reduce wear and tear. Furthermore, technology advancements and the shift from consumers using low-end surgical gloves to high-performance synthetic gloves will boost industry growth," said Visionary Science Industry Analyst Kaushal Mathur.

Regional trends driving growth in the global surgical gloves market include:

Greater demand for latex surgical gloves in emerging regions due to fragmented, price-sensitive nature of end market;

Greater uptake of non-powdered latex and synthetic gloves in advanced economies;

Growing trend of urbanization in India , China and Indonesia accelerating healthcare spending by governments;

, and accelerating healthcare spending by governments; Rising demand from private and chain hospitals;

Boost to medical tourism, healthcare insurance, healthcare budget and expenditure, and surgical procedures in India ;

; Increase in healthcare budget and high growth in surgical procedures in Indonesia ; and

; and Increased insurance coverage, use of latex powdered gloves, and expanding aging population in China .

The development of product technology capabilities, packaging, sterilization, quality standards, regulatory approval, and manufacturing lines require substantial capital investment, technical know-how, and manufacturing experience, thereby restricting the entry of new participants.

"An extremely robust distribution network is vital to penetrating substantially sized and diverse regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Prohibitive costs are a major challenge for new entrants," noted Mathur.

"The strong existing relationships of leading manufacturers with distributors act as an additional hurdle. Moreover, in some cases, distributors deploy a pre-qualification process prior to considering the distribution of products from new manufacturers." he added.

