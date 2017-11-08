Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: zooplus AG / Preliminary

announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports

and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-08 / 09:04

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



zooplus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 15, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 15, 2017 German:

http://investors.zooplus.com/de/finanzberichte.html English:

http://investors.zooplus.com/en/financial_reports.html



2017-11-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Germany

Internet: www.zooplus.de



End of News DGAP News Service



626425 2017-11-08



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 08, 2017 03:04 ET (08:04 GMT)