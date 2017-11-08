Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: zooplus AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports
and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-08 / 09:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
zooplus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 15, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 15, 2017 German:
http://investors.zooplus.com/de/finanzberichte.html English:
http://investors.zooplus.com/en/financial_reports.html
2017-11-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de
End of News DGAP News Service
626425 2017-11-08
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 08, 2017 03:04 ET (08:04 GMT)
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: zooplus AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports
and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-08 / 09:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
zooplus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 15, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 15, 2017 German:
http://investors.zooplus.com/de/finanzberichte.html English:
http://investors.zooplus.com/en/financial_reports.html
2017-11-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de
End of News DGAP News Service
626425 2017-11-08
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 08, 2017 03:04 ET (08:04 GMT)