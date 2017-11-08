

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in September, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 8.1 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 6.8 percent rise in August.



Economists had expected the growth to improve to 7.9 percent. The measure has been rising since November last year.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.7 percent from August, when it rose by 5.5 percent. Meanwhile, it was expected to increase by 1.0 percent.



