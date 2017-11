PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit increased in September, data from customs office showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 4.67 billion in September from EUR 4.2 billion in August. The expected level was EUR 4.68 billion.



Exports increased 0.3 percent in September from August, when it climbed 1.7 percent. At the same time, imports grew 1.3 percent, reversing a 1.6 percent drop in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX