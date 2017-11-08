

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound dropped against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The pound slipped to 1.3139 against the dollar and 1.3121 against the franc, from its early highs of 1.3176 and 1.3171, respectively.



The pound fell to a 2-day low of 149.53 against the Japanese yen, reversing from an early high of 150.13.



The U.K. currency hit a session's low of 0.8835 against the euro, off its previous high of 0.8797.



If the pound slides further, it may find support around 1.30 against the greenback, 148.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the franc and 0.90 against the euro.



