DGAP-Media / 2017-11-08 / 09:14 On Tuesday, 14 November 2017, Hengeler Mueller will host the first GIR Live event in Germany in its Frankfurt office. GIR Live, an international investigations conference, organises several specialised events throughout the year in key jurisdictions worldwide for corporate, law firm and consultancy delegates as well as delegates from government authorities to discuss current developments in investigations law. Dirk Uwer, partner at Hengeler Mueller in Düsseldorf and co-chairman of GIR Live Frankfurt: "The area of investigations has been assuming an ever-increasing importance due to growing legal demands and stricter legal requirements, especially within cross border investigations. We are delighted to host the first GIR Live conference in Germany and to discuss new trends and strategies together with leading market experts." At the Frankfurt conference, internationally recognized specialists will address the challenges of cross border investigations, in particular against the background of the different legal situation in Germany and the US, and present strategies how to structure cross border investigations GIR Live delegates include alongside further market experts: - Michael Rackow, Legal and Compliance, Siemens AG, Munich - Christopher Wenzl, Prosecuting Attorney, General Prosecutor's Office, Frankfurt - Olaf Schneider, Compliance Officer, Bilfinger SE, Frankfurt - Edward Nkune, Director Forensic Risk Alliance, London - Heiko Albrecht, Partner, Wessing & Partner, Düsseldorf (co-chairman GIR Live Frankfurt) Hengeler Mueller's investigations team advises clients in complex, often cross border compliance issues and, in recent years, conducted and led some of Germany's most important inquiries and internal investigations. Hengeler Mueller's expertise covers, in particular, supervisory requirements and investigations, prosecution, competition and other regulatory investigations, criminal commercial law and disciplinary proceedings. All lawyers active in the law firm's compliance and investigation practice combine compliance experience with their expertise in particular areas of business law, such as corporate, competition, dispute resolution and data protection/regulated industries. Hengeler Mueller has extensive experience in dealing with US matters and works closely with the Best Friends group on cross border compliance issues. The international investigations guide Global Investigations Review lists Hengeler Mueller within its GIR 100 ranking in the category "world's leading firms for cross border corporate investigations". GIR 100 is published annually and offers a comprehensive analysis of the leading investigations practices in jurisdictions around the globe. For further information on the event and registration, please visit: http://gir.live/frankfurt2017 [1]. *Partner- and Media Contacts* Dirk Uwer - Partner - Hengeler Mueller Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten mbB Benrather Straße 18-20 40213 Düsseldorf Germany Telefon: +49 211 8304 141 dirk.uwer@hengeler.com Christian Seidenabel - Director Communications - Hengeler Mueller Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten mbB Bockenheimer Landstraße 24 60323 Frankfurt Germany Tel.: +49 69 17095 200 christian.seidenabel@hengeler.co [2]m End of Media Release Issuer: Hengeler Mueller Key word(s): Enterprise 2017-11-08 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 626401 2017-11-08 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=37c6e276cc8b1f8f2994247fd8480949&application_id=626401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: mailto:christian.seidenabel@hengeler.com

