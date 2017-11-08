'Rapid Phone Buyer' Celebrates What Mobile Awards 2017 Nomination

HULL, England, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Despite having only launched in February 2017, mobile and tablet recycling platform Rapid Phone Buyer have already achieved great success with their pioneering service. In addition to a positive public reception, leading to a number of superb reviews on the reputable review customer aggregate site TrustPilot - and the company's placement as the5th most trusted company within the mobile recycling industry - Rapid Phone Buyer were also nominated for this year's prestigious What Mobile Awards 2017, in the 'Best Recycling Services' category, further solidifying their reputation for excellence in this field.

Priding themselves on superior customer services and a swift turnaround, the company are already as trusted and respected as established phone recycling companies in their field, despite sites such as Mazuma Mobile having been established for over a decade. As a subset of Mobile Phones Giant Limited, Rapid Phone Buyer benefit from true industry expertise and a positive approach to help customers get the best possible deal on their mobile devices.

"Since February 2017, we have recycled thousands of broken mobile phones and increased their lifespan," says Dina James, Manager. "We intend to continue expanding on this early success by serving even more customers in the year ahead."

In contrast to some of their competitors, the main speciality of this inventive and enterprising company is broken mobile devices for recycling (though they accept working phones, too). Every year, more than 48 million tonnes of gadgets in the UK are discarded, making the need to recycle more important than ever. Only 4% of mobile users currently recycle their mobile phones, and the company are seeking to increase that number and spread awareness of the importance of mobile recycling.

The process of sending a phone off for sale is simple and straightforward, with minimal hassle. Users simply search for their make of phone or browse the models of mobile phone from the Rapid Phone Buyer catalogue, and click 'Sell Now' before filling in the form with their payment details, and sending their device off to the company using the sales pack, complete with 100% free postage. Payment is made on the same day the phone is received, resulting in a speedy and convenient service and a great way to recycle phones and tablets which aren't needed anymore. With such a great service available, it's no wonder Rapid Phone Buyer are racing ahead of the competition.

Find out more about the company and start recycling your own mobile devices at the official website www.rapidphonebuyer.co.uk.

