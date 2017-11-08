

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC



RESULT OF THE GENERAL MEETING



8 November 2017



Octopus Titan VCT Plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its General Meeting held on 7 November 2017 were carried.



The proxy voting figures for each resolution are set out below.



Resolution For Percentage Discretion Percentage Against Percentage Withheld



1 31,860,324 90.4 2,935,427 8.3 446,039 1.3 65,287



2 32,017,399 90.9 2,944,863 8.4 244,062 0.7 100,753



3 31,076,073 89.0 3,132,398 9.0 706,428 2.0 392,178



4 31,208,436 89.4 3,236,201 9.3 449,871 1.3 412,569



5 31,792,731 90.5 3,141,834 9.0 179,093 0.5 193,419



6 31,381,534 90.4 3,141,834 9.1 185,912 0.5 597,797



7 31,100,710 89.9 3,258,292 9.4 238,894 0.7 699,460



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



