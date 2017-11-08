CRU: Ride Hailing With Electric Vehicles Might Solve China's Future Car Congestion

LONDON, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

By 2035 there could be nearly half a billion cars on the road in China, creating unprecedented levels of congestion and pollution.

One solution could be widespread ride hailing through electric vehicles ("EVs") coupled with further development in car platforms, congestion pricing, automated driving and sensors and cloud storage. Suppliers of metal into cars would need to know whether ride hailing on this scale would make sense and how many cars would be produced as a result. In this insight, CRU's Research Director, Lavan Mahadeva, uses CRU models to estimate the feasibility and impact of ride hailing in the world's largest car market.

For ride hailing to be successful, it must save time and money

Ride hailing will only become popular if car users themselves get a better deal. Of course, some of the benefits of ride hailing would go beyond their private advantages. Fewer cars means less pollution, for one thing. But to keep things simple, we focus exclusively on the private costs that cars users will have to pay other than those implicit in travel times.

